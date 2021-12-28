Hyenas maul two people near Kenya's capital Nairobi

A hyena. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Reports of wildlife straying into human habitats in Kenya have increased in recent years as the animals come under growing pressure from cities expanding into ancient migration and hunting grounds.

A pack of hyenas killed two people over a span of 24 hours in a village just 50 kilometres (31 miles) east of Kenya's capital Nairobi, police said Tuesday. 

