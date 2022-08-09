IEBC: Only 30 percent of Kenyan voters had cast ballots by midday

The electoral commission has announced that 6,567,869 million Kenyans had turned up to vote by 12 pm on Tuesday.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission vice chairperson Juliana Cherera said polls were opened at 6 am in most places countrywide as well as in the diaspora.

Voting in the diaspora is happening in 12 countries including Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, South Africa, United Kingdom, Canada, USA, Qatar, UAE and Germany. Voting is taking place from 6 am to 5 pm at their local time.

In a press briefing, Ms Cherera announced that voting for parliamentary seats in Kitui Rural and Rongai constituencies were postponed because wrong candidate pictures were printed on ballot papers.

Elections date will be announced through a gazette notice, she said.