In DRC, UN's Ukrainian peacekeepers waiting to leave

The United Nations said on Tuesday that Ukraine wanted to repatriate its peacekeepers following Russia's invasion at the end of last month.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

No one in Goma, in the troubled east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, is surprised at the imminent departure of the Ukrainian contingent of the UN peacekeepers.

