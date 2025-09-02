India and the Global South

India’s relationship with the Global South is rooted in shared histories, common struggles, and collective aspirations for development and self-reliance.

Over the decades, India has played a consistent role in championing the concerns of developing nations, from its leadership in the Non-Aligned Movement to its current position as a major driver of South-South cooperation.

As India’s global stature has grown, so too has its influence within the Global South, reflecting both its economic rise and its commitment to advancing more inclusive global governance.

A significant shift in this partnership came under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave new energy to India’s outreach through the launch of the Voice of the Global South Summit (VOGSS) on January 12–13, 2023, shortly after India assumed the G20 Presidency.

The Summit was conceived as a platform for developing countries to articulate their perspectives and amplify their voice in shaping global agendas. The inaugural edition, which brought together over 100 nations in a virtual format, enabled India to integrate the priorities of the Global South into G20 deliberations, ensuring their concerns were reflected in discussions typically dominated by advanced economies.

Building on this momentum, India hosted the second VOGSS on November 17, 2023, under the theme “Together, For Everyone’s Growth, With Everyone’s Trust.” Anchored in the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or “the world is one family,” and Prime Minister Modi’s vision of inclusive growth expressed in “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,” the Summit focused on sustaining cooperation among developing countries and highlighting their common goals.

The third VOGSS in 2024 consolidated this initiative under the theme “An Empowered Global South for a Sustainable Future.”

Attended by 123 countries and 173 dignitaries, including 21 Heads of State and Government, the Summit deliberated on pressing challenges such as conflict, food and energy insecurity, climate change, and debt burdens.

At this gathering, Prime Minister Modi proposed a Global Development Compact based on trade for development, capacity building for sustainable growth, technology sharing, and concessional finance. The scale of participation demonstrated India’s credibility as a partner committed to the collective advancement of the Global South.

India’s G20 Presidency also produced a milestone achievement for the Global South: the admission of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 on September 9, 2023. This historic step reflected India’s advocacy for Africa’s role in global governance and its broader commitment to reshaping international institutions to make them more representative and inclusive.

Beyond summits, India’s engagement with the Global South is deeply embedded in trade, investment, development assistance, and structured diplomatic partnerships. Trade flows with Africa, for example, expanded from $5 billion in 2001 to $90 billion in 2020, making India Africa’s third-largest trading partner.

With Latin America, trade reached $50 billion in 2020, driven by oil imports alongside exports of pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and engineering goods. These ties underscore the growing complementarity between India’s economy and other developing regions. Indian investment has also been substantial, with more than $50 billion committed to Africa in sectors such as telecommunications, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and mining. In Latin America, Indian companies have expanded into IT and renewable energy, advancing sustainable development goals. Development cooperation forms another cornerstone of India’s relationship with the Global South. The Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme has provided training, capacity building, and technical support to more than 160 countries in areas ranging from healthcare and agriculture to education and IT.

This initiative has strengthened human resource development and built long-term bonds of trust. India has also extended concessional lines of credit and provided humanitarian aid, reinforcing its role as a reliable development partner. Diplomatically, India has established institutionalized platforms to engage different regions of the Global South. The India-Africa Forum Summit has deepened ties with African nations, while the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and summits with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) have expanded outreach to the Pacific and the Caribbean. These forums not only facilitate dialogue but also pave the way for concrete development projects and investment partnerships.

India’s leadership on sustainability has further reinforced its role as a bridge between the developed and developing worlds. The International Solar Alliance (ISA), launched with France in 2015, exemplifies South-South cooperation in tackling climate change. With 121 member countries, many from the Global South, the ISA mobilises resources.

Taken together, these efforts underscore India’s broader vision of a multipolar world in which power and decision-making are shared more equitably. India has positioned itself as both a leader and a partner. Its advocacy for reforms in global institutions such as the United Nations, World Bank, and International Monetary Fund further highlights its determination to make global governance more representative of contemporary realities.

As the world grapples with challenges ranging from climate change and economic inequality to geopolitical instability, the voice of the Global South is becoming increasingly important.

India, with its democratic credentials and growing economic weight is uniquely placed to articulate and advance the concerns of these nations.