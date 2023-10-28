Act on time

Recently I went to a dentist. A big cavity was found in one of my wisdom teeth. I won’t tell you what the repercussions are. All I can say is that not good at all.

Upon recollection, I recalled that about 3 years ago (the last time I had visited a dentist) I was warned about it but did not act.

When I went to another dentist for a second opinion, I was alerted that six years prior, the scan had showed that I had a developing cavity.

Last night I was reflecting and it dawned on me that there are consequences for everything. Most critically, that when you delay to take action, you end up paying big time.

Motivational speakers get a lot of raps about stating one liners that are not useful. But when you look underneath, there is a lot of wisdom in many of the said lines. For example, about 20 years ago, I had Tony Robbins say something along the lines of “Kill the monster while it’s still little”.

Meaning, if something or anything has explosive or dangerous potential, kill it or solve it now. Otherwise, with time, it will haunt you. It might swallow you.

I have seen it in my personal, professional and business life. I have seen it in my coaching clients, friends, associates and other people.

Can you relate to the following for example? You delay to exercise and before long it’s a battle to climb the stairs. You delay to call someone and then you get an angry email or phone call. You don’t read or revise in time and fail the exams. Act. Otherwise, you delay, you pay.