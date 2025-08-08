At what point is a police officer permitted to lawfully use a firearm?

On the evening of November 10, 2010, a police officer opened fire on a group of unarmed civilians, killing a young man instantly. The police officer was subsequently convicted of murder on March 31, 2017 and sentenced to death for the murder. He appealed against the sentence on grounds that he allegedly acted in self-defence and with no malice aforethought, and that the death sentence was unconstitutional as it violated the right to life. The prosecution, however, asked the Court of Appeal to dismiss the appeal in its entirely on grounds that all the ingredients of murder had been proved beyond reasonable doubt, and that the trial court had thoroughly analysed the evidence adduced and meted out the appropriate sentence. The prosecution asked the appellate court to uphold the sentence and conviction, which should remain undisturbed.

The mandate of the first appellate court in such cases is to reconsider the evidence as presented before the trial court and determine if the trial court’s decision was based on the evidence on record and was, therefore, legally sound. The appellate court needed to analyse the evidence, evaluate it in the light of the applicable legal, statutory and constitutional standards and principles before arriving at its own independent decision. It is sound practice that an appellate court should be slow to reverse the trial judge’s findings of fact unless the reversal is supported by the evidence on record. The appellate court reviewed the record of appeal and the submissions of both parties and noted that the main issue raised was whether the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt the offence of murder against the police officer, and if so, whether the police officer raised matters of law in respect of the death sentence imposed on him to warrant the interference of the appellate court with it.

In law for the conviction of murder to be sustained it is imperative to prove that the death of the deceased was caused by the police officer, and that he had acted with malice aforethought. Without malice aforethought, the police officer would be guilty of manslaughter. In this case the fact that the deceased was dead was not in dispute as was the cause of death. The evidence of the pathologist was to the effect that the deceased died as a result of hemorrhage due to a gunshot wound to the liver and the spleen. To the appellate court, the evidence on record invariably pointed to the fact that the police officer discharged his gun and one of the shots resulted in the demised of the deceased. From the ballistic evidence the killer bullet could only be traced to the gun of the police officer and no one else.

The prosecution is duty bound to prove the ingredient of malice aforethought in every murder trial. In law for a homicide to constitute the offence of murder, the offender must be shown to have caused the death by an unlawful act or omission and with malice aforethought. Malice aforethought is defined as the intention to cause death or grievous harm or the knowledge that an act or omission might cause death or grievous harm. In assessing whether malice aforethought existed, the factors to be considered include the nature of the weapon used, the manner in which it is used, the part of the body targeted, the number and nature of the injuries inflicted, either a single blow or multiple injuries, and the conduct of the accused before, during and after the incident.

There is no doubt that a police officer by law is permitted to carry a firearm and the law clearly states circumstances under which a police officer can deploy or use his firearm. The law, however, cautions police officers to perform their functions by the use of non-violent means. The law states that a police officer shall always attempt to use non-violent means first and force may only be deployed when non-violent means are ineffective or without any promise of achieving the intended result. And, further, the force used shall be proportional to the objective to be achieved, the seriousness of the offence, and the resistance of the person against whom it is used, and only to the extent necessary while adhering, all the time, to the provisions of the law and Standing Orders.

The law also gives conditions to be met before firearms can be used and one of these is that firearms may only be used when less extreme means are inadequate and for the following purposes; Saving or protecting the life of an officer or another person In self-defence or in defence of another person against imminent threat of life or serious injury Protection of life or property through justifiable use of force Preventing a person charged with a serious offence from escaping lawful custody Preventing a person who attempts to rescue or rescues a person charged with a serious offence from escaping lawful custody An officer intending to use fire arms shall identify themselves and give clear warning of their intention to use firearms, with sufficient time for the warning to be observed except where doing so would place the officer or another person at the risk of death or serious harm.

Another exception is when it would be clearly inappropriate or pointless in the circumstances. And a police officer shall make every effort to avoid the use of firearms, especially against children. One of the grounds of the appeal was that the police officer acted in self-defence when he shot the young man. In a previous case court ruled that a police officer must resort to non-violent means as the first option and to use force only when non-violent means are ineffective. In addition, even where the force is justified, the officer does not have a carte blanche in the use of force. The law demands that the force used must be proportional to the objective to be achieved, the seriousness of the offence and the level of the resistance, and still, only to the extent necessary.

When it comes to the use of firearms, the law makes that a last resort action. To determine whether a police officer has used force or a firearm as required by law, therefore, cannot be a subjective issue. The court must evaluate all the circumstances surrounding the use of force or firearm so as to determine, for example, whether the force used was a last option or whether it was proportional to the threat that confronted the police officer. To be concluded...

Non-violent means first... then force

Proportional force. The law states that a police officer shall always attempt to use non-violent means first and force may only be deployed when non-violent means are ineffective or without any promise of achieving the intended result. And, further, the force used shall be proportional to the objective to be achieved, the seriousness of the offence, and the resistance of the person against whom it is used, and only to the extent necessary while adhering, all the time, to the provisions of the law and Standing Orders.



