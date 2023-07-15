Be confident

Last month I was training one of the corporate teams on secrets to emotional intelligence.

One of the keys to mastering emotions is to regulate how you respond to situations that are not palatable.

Let me give you an example which you may relate to. Let us just suppose you are at a work place.

Then, someone takes your stapling machine and does not return it. Here are some options for you.

Option one is to take it easy and just go pick it from wherever it is and continue with your work normally. In essence, you do not make it a big deal.

Option two is to shout and let everyone in office know how you are tired of people who pick your stapling machine and fail to return it.

In this case, you make it a big deal. You cause drama. You put up a show and people attend without paying any money but only their attention and amusement. In the second option, you are using a lot of energy.

You are emotional. You might end up with a headache and turn out to be a headache to your work colleagues.

You are not being a good citizen to your colleagues and not a good steward to your mind, body and emotions.

Solution

It is in the title of the following book - Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff . . . and It is All Small Stuff by Richard Carlson.

The title says it all. Most things are really small stuff that we turn into big stuff. Proof? Well, if you look back a couple of years ago, you laugh at things that used to drive you mad. Relax and go with the flow.