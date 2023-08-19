Become a bigger bucket

It might sound like cliché but to attract better opportunities, you have to become better first.

Here is an analogy. If you are going to fetch water from a lake and you go with a small bucket, then you will end up with little water.

Another person who goes to the same lake with a bigger bucket will be able to fetch more water than you.

Why? The difference is in the size of the bucket and not necessarily the fetching skills.

Look at the world as a one giant lake waiting for people to fetch opportunities from the same source. Look at yourself as a bucket. What size are you?

Can you really accommodate large volumes of water or little volumes?

The good news is that unlike the actual bucket, for you as a human being, you have the capacity to expand. How? By making yourself stronger, better, faster, wiser and all other dimensions that would help you in your own world.

For example, it might mean learning to type faster. It could be becoming a better communicator and in particular public speaking as an example.

It could be learning leadership and management skills. It all depends on your context and what you want to achieve.

Back to the bucket analogy.

If you want more water, get a bigger bucket. If you want more opportunities, become more. If you want bigger opportunities, become bigger. Once you are ready, then, opportunities will open up to you. You will attract bigger things. That’s how life works.

So, what sort of bucket do you need to have to fetch the kind of opportunities in a world-wide lake of options?

Get to work and become that.