I have a cousin brother who usually calls me to just find out how I am doing. There are also other family members who will call me simply to ask for something. Usually money.

As you can imagine, I Am always very happy to pick my cousin’s phone call. For the other parties who only call to get something, not as excited.

What I learned from the two parties is that the world is very keen to welcome givers and shies away from takers.

Once in a while I call some people to just say hello. The only agenda is to connect. Meaning, no big reason. My estimation is that I do it to one person per week. Now that I Am writing this, I am reminded that it would be cool to do it daily. That would be awesome.

The point I am advancing is that it’s good practice to call people with no big agenda other than just checking in.

The value with that is that it makes the other person feel special. It deepens the bond between the two of you.

How can you engage at this level?

Once in a while, it’s ok to just say “Hi. I was just calling to find out how you are doing”.

Now, when you make such a call, even if you are itching to ask for something or sell something, just hold up. Resist the urge. You can always ask for something another time.

This, I have found to be very impactful to me when I receive such a call. It has the same impact when I call others.

So, who will you call this week? Call for no ‘reason’ at all.