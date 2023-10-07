Combine mind and heart 

A coaching client recently shared with me this quote “The vision that you glorify in your mind, the ideal you enthrone in your heart, this you will build your life by. This you will become”

It’s from the famous book by James Allen titled As a Man Thinketh. It’s a great book which I ought to read again. It’s a quote worth memorising and practicing. Why?

Well, if where is no vision, people perish, then, it means, without a personal vision, your dreams and wishes will perish too.

When you get a clear vision, it accelerates the possibility of your dreams coming to life.

But even then, before those same dreams come to life, you have to glorify them.

To glorify in your mind, mean you prioritise them. Make them top of mind awareness. As you keep them in front of your mind, your chances of acting on them are very high.

Hence their possibility of realisation are even higher.

What does enthrone them in your heart mean? Be passionate about them. This triggers a deep feeling and it’s a signal to the universe and God – this is important to me. I want it. It’s my desire.

Ultimately, whatever your vision and dream is, you have to mix both the mind and heart. Logic and emotion. And keep it consistent without wavering. You put it on the ‘throne’ and your chances of reaping the benefits will be very high in the process.

So, what will you be working on? Is your dream and vision on the throne of your mind and heart yet? If not, it’s high time you did to boost your chances for success. And you deserve all the success. Blessings!