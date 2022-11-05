Contradictions during the trial

Three members of the Deliverance Church, Makerere Hill testified as defence witnesses in the murder trial of Dr Matthew Kirabo in which he was accused of murdering his girlfriend Desire Jemimah Mirembe on the night of July 10, 2015.

Testimony

The witnesses told court that on the night in question the doctor was in church for an overnight prayer from 11:30pm up to 6am. The doctor was the last person to have called the deceased and there is irrefutable evidence that the two were at Oasis Mall from 9pm to 10pm that evening. However upon intense cross-examination none of the defence witnesses had knowledge of where the doctor was coming from before going to church. The prosecution submitted that the doctor killed the deceased and thereafter went out of his way to disguise his murderous act.

Corroboration

To court the defence offered by Dr Kirabo through his witnesses corroborated the prosecution’s case as the witnesses confirmed that the doctor was driving the same vehicle he mentioned in his confession statement. In the confession statement the doctor told the investigators that the gruesome murder occurred at midnight and that that he drove directly to Makerere Hill Deliverance church and the drive from Lugazi to the church took 20 minutes.

Time of death

One of the unanswered questions during the trial of Dr Kirabo was the time Mirembe died. The body of Mirembe was found in a sugar plantation some 50 kilometres away from Kampala and had a single deep cut on the right side of the neck. How realistic is it that the doctor between 10pm and 11pm drove that distance, killed his girlfriend, drove back, went to her hostel and then went to church for an overnight service? If the time of Mirembe was killed had been estimated with some accuracy when her body was discovered or during the time the initial postmortem examination was carried out it would have helped answer this crucial question.

Doctors use the changes that occur on a dead body to determine the time of death. In a body that is warm and flaccid, death would have occurred within three hours. Death will have occurred within three to eight hours in a body that is warm and stiff while for a body that is cold and stiff death would have occurred within eight and 36 hours. If a body is cold and flaccid then the person must have been dead for more than 36 hours and there will also be signs of decomposition on the body. However many factors affect these estimates of time, and not least of all the temperature of the environment.

Estimates

It takes up to four hours for the stomach to be empty of the food that a person has eaten. If a person, therefore, dies within four hours of a meal then some of the food will be found in the stomach during a postmortem examination. However, if the stomach is empty of food then it means the deceased died four hours after the last meal eaten. This information is only useful if the time of the last meal and the nature of the meal can be determined with accuracy.

Second postmortem

When the second postmortem examination was carried out on the body of Mirembe her stomach was devoid of any food particle. This would imply that she died at least 4 hours after her last full meal. This method of estimation of the time of death is, however, affected by a number of factors. Court convicted Dr Kirabo on account of his confession and how he reconstructed the events leading to the death of Mirembe.

Reconstruction

In the reconstruction of events Dr Kirabo explained how he and Desire Mirembe agreed to meet and go to Namagunga and he later confirmed that they travelled together in the same vehicle. He explained to the investigators that it was almost coming to midnight when Mirembe died and he gave a detailed description of what transpired at the scene. The gist of his explanation was that Mirembe cut herself with a surgical blade and he assisted her to complete the cut. This also implied that Mirembe died where her body was found.

The doctor’s confession had major contractions, notwithstanding the fact that he retracted the statement and the reconstruction of the crime scene. Two experts totally disagreed with the notion that the wound in the neck of the deceased was caused by a surgical blade. To the experts the deceased died when her neck was cut with a sharp heavy object. And to the Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) Mirembe was killed elsewhere and her body simply dumped in the sugar plantation, considering the evidence at the scene of discovery of the body. It was, however, unfortunate that the doctor who carried out the postmortem did not establish if the body had been tampered with.

Independent witness

The defence team argued that the prosecution did not adduce independent witness to place the doctor at the scene of crime which to court was the scene of discovery of the body. Such evidence would have included the telephone print-outs of the doctor and the deceased. Prosecution did indeed present some of the telephone print-outs but information specific to which telephone masts were picking their phone signals and therefore the locations of the two was not presented to court. Could this have been an oversight or was it deliberate? Further, not a single drop of blood or any other forensic evidence was found on the doctor that could have linked him to the murder of scene of crime, considering the violent nature of the crime. Such evidence would have included soil or blood samples especially on his shoe.

The law is clear, a trial court should accept any confession that has been retracted with caution and may act on a confession if it is satisfied, after considering all the material points and surrounding circumstances that the confession cannot but be true. Dr Kirabo’s confession was certainly false and misleading, even if it was given voluntarily and not under duress.