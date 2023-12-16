Contributory negligence in HIV misdiagnosis case

A client once took a health care provider to court for negligently diagnosing him as HIV positive while, in truth, he was HIV negative.

The client sought damages for grave emotional distress, loss of self-esteem, pain, anguish, embarrassment and loss of enjoyment of life. The client, however, failed to prove in court, on a balance of probabilities, that the health care provider negligently diagnosed him as HIV positive. The client, instead, succeeded in proving that he was not counseled in the process of carrying out the HIV test and court, therefore, found the health care provider negligent in this particular aspect.

The health care provider submitted in court that the client contributed, in part, to the negligence he suffered when he failed to return for another test within three months as recommended or return to the doctor who had recommended him for the test. The referral note clearly indicated that the client was required to return to the doctor who had referred him to the health care provider. To court it would have been common sense for the client to report back to the first doctor and the fact that he did not do so worsened his plight and definitely contributed to his injury.

To court there was also no evidence that the client returned to the testing facility for a confirmatory test after three months as advised. In that regard the failure to go back, or at least, the failure to demand for a written report when the client told court that he went back for the second test, as recommended, was an act of lack of due negligence amounting to contributory negligence. It has been held by the courts that a person is guilty of contributory negligence when he ought to have foreseen that if he did not act as a reasonable prudent man, he might hurt himself and he ought to have considered that others may be careless. In that regard, court was satisfied that the client was, in part, liable for the negligence he suffered.

The lawyer for the health care provider submitted that since the client caused his own distress, he was not entitled to any award of damages.

Contributory negligence can be used in law to reduce the damages awarded to a complainant. It has been stated that if a person suffers damage partly because of his or her failure to take reasonable care, and partly because of the wrong of someone else, the damages recoverable for the wrong are to be reduced to the extent the court considers just and equitable, having regard to the complainant’s responsibility for the damage.

Contributory negligence

According to decided cases the court’s discretion is exercised by comparing the degree of culpability of the offender with that of the complainant especially in regard to the degree to which each party departed from the requisite standard of care.

Another case of contributory negligence occurred in a bakery in which there were rolling machines to press dough. The rolling machines were, however, fitted with guards to prevent an operator from having access to rollers. There was, however, a three-inch gap at the bottom of the guards. On one occasion one of the workers, acting contrary to the instructions, pushed her hand under one of the guards to press some dough back into the machine and was injured when her fingers came in contact with the rollers.

Court in this case decided that although the conduct of the worker was unreasonable, it was reasonably foreseeable that a worker could put his or her hand beneath the guard and therefore come into contact with the rollers. Court considered this negligence on behalf of the company but also noted that there was contributory negligence on part of the worker.

Negligence

In yet another case a complainant tied his donkey near a road and it was hit and killed by another person who was riding his own wagon at a high speed. Court considered that the complainant’s negligence in this case was slight; his only fault was merely leaving his donkey tethered on the side of the road. The person who killed the donkey had the ability to avoid hitting the helpless donkey but instead drove into the donkey although there was sufficient room to drive around it.

The complainant was able to recover damages in this case because the person who killed the donkey could have avoided the accident if he had used ordinary care and he had the last clear chance to avoid the accident.

In the case of a false HIV diagnosis (false positive) it was established that the health care provider was liable for the client’s emotional distress, pain and suffering by reason that the client was denied the benefit of proper counseling before and after undertaking the HIV test. The client found it hard to bear the news that he was HIV positive; he was devastated, broke down in tears and only settled down after 30 minutes.

There was evidence that shortly after, the client was found with an elevated blood pressure. Later he was found to have severe hypertension and was put on medication. The issue that court was to decide was how much damages to award to the client in view of contributory damages.