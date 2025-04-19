Controversies cited in the death of eight neonates

Medical experts have challenged the medical evidence used to convict a 34 -year -old nurse, Lucy Letby, in the UK, in August 2023, for deliberately causing the death of seven newborn babies at a neonatal unit in a hospital she was employed in.

She was also convicted of attempting to kill seven other neonates in the same unit. She initially came under investigation when three neonates died at the unit in 2015, three years after she started to work in the hospital. The unit typically saw only two or three deaths a year. It was observed that Lucy had been on shift when the three deaths occurred.

In July 2018, police arrested Letby on suspicion of having caused the deaths of eight neonates and attempting to murder six others. It was alleged that some of the babies were poisoned with insulin, others injected with air and some overfed in dangerous ways. It was alleged that Letby’s first victim was a baby boy into whose blood stream she injected air, causing a bubble that blocked blood flow to his heart.

And the evidence of this was described as an unusual skin rash. A medical professor who testified for the prosecution, stated that he found an unusual line of gas in a blood vessel near the baby’s spine on an X-ray taken after his death.

He professor concluded that this was consistent with, although not diagnostic, of air being administered in the blood vessle of the baby. Medical experts now believe the baby most likely died of a blood clot. The baby’s mother had an immune condition known to trigger blood clots and that this condition could have been passed on to the baby. The experts observed that a four-hour delay in administering intravenous fluids to the baby had caused a blood clot to form in the intravenous line and this was dislodged when the infusion was restarted. The clot travelled to the baby’s lungs and it caused the baby to collapse and die.

Experts testifying for prosecution, told the jury that the mother of the baby would not have passed her immune condition to the baby and, therefore, that this line of evidence was irrelevant. The prosecution told the jury that the suddenness of the baby’s collapse and failure to respond to resuscitation and the distinctive rash, were evidence of air embolism.

The doctor, on his research on the skin rash that the prosecution relied to prove an air embolism, has now came out to say that he now believes that no abnormal skin rash occurs when air is injected into the veins of a baby.

Another baby reported to have died as a result of a deliberate injection of air, was a full term baby, born 60 hours after her mother had had a premature rapture of her membranes (broken waters). The medical experts who reviewed this case believed the baby died because of systemic sepsis, pneumonia and a serious blood clotting condition. Failure to administer antibiotics to the mother after the rapture of membranes was deemed significant.

The baby was also born with pneumonia and there was a four-hour delay in administering antibiotics to the baby, as the health staff initially failed to recognise her breathing difficulties. The baby had an unusual rash which the independent experts attributed this to the infection. This cause of death had been vigorously interrogated during the initial trial.

The jury was, however, told at the initial trial that the postmortem examination showed no evidence of sepsis and blood tests suggested that her lung infection was improving hours before she collapsed and died. According to prosecution, the suddenness of her collapse, failure to respond to resuscitation and the skin rash, were evidence of air embolism.

An unusual line of gas also found in a blood vessel near her spine, on X-rays taken after her death. In another case, Letby was convicted of poisoning a baby with insulin. Insulin is a chemical the body naturally produces to enable glucose get into cells in order to produce energy.













However, it may also lower the body’s blood sugar to dangerous levels that could cause death. During the trial, an expert in paedriatric endocrinology told court that blood tests showed that the baby had deliberately been given insulin.

The independent team of experts did not agree with this, but said that the baby had prolonged low blood sugar because of an infection as a result of his immaturity. To the experts the blood test that the prosecution relied on was totally misinterpreted. The baby had not been injected with insulin. Another baby whose illness was questioned was a baby born at 23 weeks.

This is extreme prematurity and Letby was charged with attempted murder of the baby. The independent team of medical experts explained that the baby fell ill because of a probable viral infection as she was observed to have been vomiting and she also had watery stool, which symptoms are inconsistent with overfeeding. Prosecution alleged that the infection developed after a massive amount of milk and air had been forced down her feeding tube.

Another premature baby was born at 27 weeks in 2015 but the baby later died. Prosecution alleged that the nurse pumped air into her tummy via her feeding tube three times before she gave an injection of air into the baby’s blood stream.

The independent team of medical experts noted that the baby died from respiratory distress syndrome and chronic lung disease linked to her prematurity. An antibiotic-resistant bacterial infection was found in her breathing tube, which her doctors had failed to treat. To the experts, the baby most likely had sepsis or intolerance to milk which caused her tummy to swell.

To them the air that was seen in the abdomen of the baby at the postmortem examination was probably due to resuscitation. During the trial, the issue of whether the baby had a bowel infection, which is common in premature infants, was discussed in details and dismissed by the doctors who treated the baby and also by the forensic expert who reviewed the postmortem report.

To the doctors and forensic expert, the nature of the baby’s sudden collapse, coupled with her unusual relentless crying and failure to respond to resuscitation, were all evidence of air embolism. This was a criminal trial and the proof in criminal trials is “beyond reasonable doubt”. This, in a layman’s understanding, means that there must be no other reasonable explanation of the events complained of other than the guilt of the accused person.

In criminal trials, any major contradictions must be resolved in favour of the accused. In this case, nobody ever saw the nurse injecting the babies with air or insulin or feeding the babies in a dangerous way. The postmortem examinations carried out immediately after the babies died, did not point to any medical malpractices complained about. It, therefore, comes as no surprise that the lawyers acting on behalf of the nurse have submitted a report to the Criminal Cases Review Commission, a body that examines potential miscarriages of justice.

To be continued







