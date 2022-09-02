Court complicates case

On January 14, 2015 Robert Byaruhanga, a student in his O’Level vacation, walked to Kabarole hospital, not to have surgery for his scrotal inguinal hernia, but to confirm that the operation would be carried out as scheduled, that is, on the following day.

It was, therefore, apparent that he had eaten before coming to hospital. The doctors, however, talked him into having the surgery on the evening of the same day and during the surgery, which was initially carried out under local anaesthesia, the patient was given general anaesthesia towards the end of the surgery and he vomited shortly afterwards.

He choked on what he had eaten and his lungs got severely damaged and he died a few hours after the operation. The brother of the patient, a one Patrick Ruweza filed what was supposed to be a straight forward case for medical negligence against Kabarole Hospital, but this was not to be.

Negligence

A case of negligence, such as any other case in a court of law, is decided on the evidence (facts) adduced, the interpretation of that evidence and the application of the law to these facts.

In this particular case, there was no doubt that the hospital, its staff inclusive, owed the patient a duty of care. This was an ingredient of medical negligence that court concurred with.

The medical team operating on the patient admitted to administering to the patient general anaesthesia. General anaesthesia is only administered when a patient has been given specific instructions to fast prior to the operation, and these instructions are given in writing and/or witnessed.

Protecting a patient

And in emergency cases, the anaesthetist must ensure that the airway of the patient is protected. In this particular case there was no documented evidence that the patient was asked to fast and there is no documented evidence that the patient was asked if he had eaten or not. The failure to instruct the patient in writing to fast before the operation and the failure to document that the patient had specifically been asked if he had or had not eaten that morning was a breach of the duty owed to the patient.

Concoction

There is no doubt that evidence was concocted to explain why the surgery was brought forward. It was alleged that the patient’s scrotal-inguinal hernia had obstructed necessitating an emergency surgery. Court swallowed this hook, line and sinker. A patient with an obstructed hernia would not be able to walk to hospital that morning as did Byaruhanga. An obstructed hernia is a surgical emergency and Byaruhanga would not have to wait up to 5:30pm to be taken to theatre for surgery if indeed he had an obstructed hernia. And a surgeon worth his salt would never give local anaesthesia when operating on an obstructed hernia; the operation for an obstructed hernia is carried out under general anesthesia from start to finish.

No evidence

And that the hernia had obstructed is a very important diagnosis that should have been captured in the clinical notes of the patient but this was glaringly absent. There was therefore no evidence that the hernia had obstructed. The sequences of events, as they unfolded, speak for themselves. When the patient was taken to theatre the hospital anesthetist was not part of the medical team carrying out the surgery.

She was only called when the heart of the patient stopped after he had vomited and choked. This explains why she came within 10 minutes when she was called. She came in to help resuscitate the patient. One of the breeches of the duty owed to the patient was therefore to administer general anesthesia when there was no need to.

Standard operation procedures

No doctor will administer general anaesthesia to a patient simply because the patient is complaining of too much pain; rather a prudent doctor will administer more local anesthesia. If this had been done Byaruhanga would not have died. In a case of medical negligence a health worker is judged by what his peers would have done in a similar situation and what a body of medical opinion would also recommend. No health worker will administer general anaesthesia to a patient undergoing a simple operation for a hernia, and no health worker would administer general anesthesia to a patient simply because the patient is complaining of pain. And no health worker would administer general anaesthesia to a patient who has not fasted.

Report

The evidence of the Allied Health Professional’s Council, as contained in the report of the investigation of the death of the patient clearly alluded to this as was the evidence of the pathologist who carried out the postmortem examination. Although Court ignored these two pieces of evidence it, nevertheless concluded, that the patient died when he was not given oxygen while on the ward after the operation. What then caused the injury to the lung that required the patient to be on oxygen if not the lung injury occasioned during the surgery?

Court chose to disbelieve that cause of death of the patient was the damage to the lungs that resulted when the patient aspirated the contents of the stomach into the lungs. The health workers, in their evidence, admitted as much. The report of the body of medical opinion was not in doubt that this was the cause of death.

Court based its opinion to reject the cause of death on evidence, given in bad faith, that the postmortem report did not comment on the postmortem changes on the body and the state of other organs in the body even when these were stated as grossly normal.

The question is, how would the postmortem change and the state of other body organs have affected the cause of death? Another malicious piece of evidence given to court was that there was no medical basis to conclude that the patient’s lungs were destroyed when he chocked even when the basis of this conclusion was the histology of the lungs and the precedent history. Among the Lugbara there is saying that ‘Ona nga ku olirika’ loosely translated to mean that every time white ants do not fly it is the wind to blame.

To be continued