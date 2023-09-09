Court rules on detained patient

The practice of detaining patients in health units over failure to clear outstanding hospital bills is not uncommon.

In 2016 a one Patrick Obiga was detained at International Hospital Kampala for failing to clear an outstanding medical bill of Shs19.5m.

Obiga found himself admitted at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit after he was involved in an accident at 2am on August 4, 2016.

According to the records, Obiga paid Shs20m of the Shs39m bill and asked the hospital to allow him pay the balance while he was home.

Patient detained

The hospital’s billing manager, however, told Obiga’s family that their patient would not be released unless they produced a land title and two post-dated cheques as security for payment of the outstanding bill. It took the intervention of the media and a civil society Organisation, Centre for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD) before the patient could be released. Obiga’s case is not an isolated one; many patients have been detained for failure to clear medical bills, a practice that has become widespread.

Other cases

On February 15, 2023, the civil division of the High Court of Uganda in Kampala pronounced itself on a case in which a hospital detained a child after the father of a child negated on his promise to clear the medical bills after the child underwent a lifesaving operation.

The child had been knocked down by a speeding car. The hospital was dragged to court as a result.

The judge was very grateful to the hospital for saving the life of the child but ruled that the hospital must be prepared the accept that the issue brought by the father of the child before court must succeed, given the prayers the father of the child sought and the constitutional command on liberty as a right.

The main issue that the patient’s father presented before court was whether a hospital can legally detain a patient who has defaulted to clear the health bills.

Constitutional right

Owners of private health units may argue that once a court condemns the practice of detaining patients who refuse or fail to clear their medical bills these hospitals would ultimately incur huge losses and run out of business.

A wreaked private hospital business ultimately poses a negative impact on a country’s health sector, especially if the health sector is precarious and strained.

Private hospitals would in future fear to admit patients in peril if the plan by the patient’s attendant is to refuse to pay the medical bills after recovery. This, no doubt, would be a legal as well as a policy hazard.

Court ruled that the constitutional right to liberty can only be curtailed under limited and unequivocal exceptions.

The framework on liberty and the international framework on individual freedoms invariably point to the inclination that hospitals should never detain patients who fail to clear their medical bills.

This is largely because private hospitals have a host of other remedies available to them for debt recovery than detaining patients.

Court concurred with this and ruled that the detention of patients is not one of the legitimate modes of debt recovery in Uganda.

The judge had this to say: “If this court were to allow the practice hospitals detaining patients who fail to pay their medical bills to go unchecked, many hospitals could choose to incarcerate their clients in the basement of their premises until medical bills are cleared.

This would easily pass on as a green light for hospitals to establish private prison cells as a debt recovery method, a phenomenon so antithetical to the rule of law. It is hereby declared that the detention of Mugerwa in Jaro hospital was illegal and unlawful”. Nevertheless court declined to award costs to the father of the patient.

Evidence

The judge found that there was no evidence that Jaro hospital inflicted any psychological or physical harm on the patient and therefore ruled that that the allegations of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment as well as the violation of the patient’s right to health were unfounded.

The Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioner’s Council has since weighted in on the issue of medical facilities detaining patients for failing to settle medical bills after receiving treatment in these facilities.

The Council, an association that protects society from abuse of medical and dental practice, categorically states it is illegal to detain a patient for failure to pay outstanding medical bills.

The Council considers that when a patient has been treated in a given medical facility, usually there is an agreement between the patient and the health facility.

If either party breeches the agreement, the aggrieved party can seek legal redress in the courts of law.

To the Council a medical facility is not a gazzeted detention centre. Detaining a patient means that the health units turn themselves into complainant, prosecutor and judge in their own case.

Some of these cases arise because patients have not been given appropriate information by the hospitals.

Such information included a daily update of their bills and how much their bill is estimated to be by the time discharge.

Such information would enable the patients and their relatives make an informed decision on whether they are able to pay the medical bills or not or look for cheaper alternatives.

However in emergency situations, health units are mandated to give first aid regardless of whether the patient can afford it or not.

