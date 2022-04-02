Dr Kiyingi defends himself in court

Procedure

The court then decides if the accused persons have a case to answer or not. If, to the court, the accused persons have no case to answer they are then accordingly discharged and the case does not proceed further. If, however, the court rules that accused persons have a case to answer, the accused then have three options;

•They may opt to keep quiet and offer no defence and court must then decide the case purely on the merits of the evidence of the prosecution.

•They may choose to take oath and give evidence. However, they expose themselves to the rigors of cross-examination and misrepresentation of the facts. This type of evidence may, nevertheless, be very persuasive to court.

•The accused persons may give unsworn testimonies; they do not take an oath and simply tell the court their version of the events and counter any allegations made by the prosecution. The rule of the court is that the accused persons are not subjected to cross-examination. This is the path that Dr Kiyingi took.

Indicted for murder

Dr Aggrey Kiyingi and his co-accused, Charles Berwanaho and Bod Mugisha, were indicted for murder in the High Court of Uganda. The particulars of the offence allege that the accused persons on July 11, 2005 at Buziga, Makindye Division in Kampala District, murdered Robinah Erina Kayaga Kiyingi, the estranged wife of Dr Aggrey Kiyingi. She was shot in the evening at about 9pm in cold blood in her car at the gate of her home as she returned from work.

Evidence before court

The prosecution submitted that Dr Kiyingi had the motive to kill his wife; their marriage had been on the rocks for long and he wanted to remarry and was already co-habiting with a young lady. He had already petitioned for divorce that was surprisingly opposed by the deceased and this did not go well with Dr Kiyingi. Another reason, the prosecution submitted, was that Dr Kiyingi was disgruntled about the deceased sharing his property after their separation. So the only solution was to kill his wife.

Eye witness

A witness told court that Dr Kiyingi came into the country two weeks before the murder of his wife and the reason for that trip was to bring in money to pay the killers and also to make the final arrangements. He left the country on July 3, 2005, eight days before his wife was shot dead.

Dr Kiyingi arrived in Uganda, according to the prosecution, on July 13, 2005, two days after his wife was shot.

His itinerary indicated that he was to fly out two days later, that is, on July 15. To the prosecution this was a very strange itinerary for somebody who had lost a spouse and it therefore pointed to him as a suspect.

Wanting behaviour

Dr Kiyingi’s behavior during the funeral was described by the prosecution as very wanting; he failed to greet his in-laws at the funeral as demanded by culture.

He never comforted his children who had lost their mother and his speech during the funeral service never embraced sorrows and he never talked about the deceased. It was as if he was not bereaved.

The prosecution also relied on the evidence that was in Private John Atwine’s note book. The telephone number of Dr Kiyingi was found in one of the pages of the notebook and this, to prosecution, proved that Dr Kiyingi was in contact with the late Atwine. It is believed that Atwine is the person who was hired to kill Dr Kiyingi’s wife.

He was, however, eliminated mafia style on ward 16 of Murchison Bay in Luzira on September 2, 2005 when a rouge medic administered an overdose of the drug lignocaine into his veins.

Unsworn evidence

Dr Aggrey Kiyingi gave an unsworn evidence in court where he relied on total denial and alibi. He told court that although their marital problems had become serious and irredeemable, he still loved and respected his wife and opted for the most civilised and least confrontational separation, which was legal divorce.

Before that he thought he was the problem in the marriage for not giving his wife the necessary attention. So he offered her a second honeymoon and took her, in the year 2000, to the most expensive and luxurious cruises in the Mediterranean Sea that money could buy. It was only after trying family arbitration and counselling in vain that he resorted to divorce. But even after the divorce petition, he continued to love and respect her and she continued to live in their matrimonial home in Buziga.

He told court that when he received the sad news at 6:45am Australian time from his brother-in-law in London on July 12, 2005 that his wife had been shot dead, he was shocked, confused and disoriented. After a while he recollected himself and contacted his children and then made arrangements to fly to Uganda immediately. Later he contacted relatives and friends to make burial arrangements. He told court that he left Australia on July 13, 2005 at 1pm and arrived at Entebbe on Thursday July 14, 2005 at 8:30am and proceeded to their Buziga home. After greeting the numerous mourners, he was shocked to see the cold reception from his in-laws, many of whom did not want to speak to him except his father-in-law who consoled him in the usual Kiganda way by saying “kitalo nyo”.