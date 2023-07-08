Have a realty check

It is typically easier to just listen to people who are your friends. Why? Because usually they will tell you what you want to hear.

Sometimes that’s a good thing. So other times, it is not good at all. Here is why.

There are moments in your life or areas of your world where you are not necessarily excellent and as such need mass improvements.

Related It takes time master something Jobs and Career

In such a case, you do not need someone to massage your ego.

Instead, you need someone who will either shrink or burst your ego by telling you the absolute truth.

This requires another dimension in your close relationships or inner circle.

You need someone who will be objective with you.

This will do a couple of things for you.

You will end up having a reality check.

Out of that you will put in places checks and balances to become a better human being. A better performer.

Of course, that’s if you implement the feedback given. But it also requires courage on your part to have such people in your world. You need humility.

And ultimately, you have to ask because some people will just keep quiet and not speak up unless prompted.

How can you do this? Recently I asked a private coaching client to ask people in his circles that could be honest with him in terms of where he is great and the areas he needs to improve.

He got six people to respond. Four out of six were super candid and we are now working on improving the highlighted areas.

I have just given you a cheat code.

Go and get objective feedback because this could be the secret to unlocking latent greatness in you.

How can you do this? Go and get objective feedback because this could be the secret to unlocking latent greatness in you.