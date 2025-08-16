How police officer survived death sentence

On December 15, 2023, the Court of Appeal delivered its judgment in a case where a police officer had appealed against a death penalty meted out to him by a trial court when he was found guilty of murder.

The facts of the case were that on the evening of November 10, 2010, the police officer opened fire on a group of unarmed civilians, killing a young man instantly.

The grounds of the police officer’s appeal were that he acted in self-defence and with no malice aforethought, and that the death sentence was unconstitutional as it violated the right to life.

The Court of Appeal reviewed the evidence that was before the trial court in the light of the law that permits a police officer to use his firearm. The law is very clear; a police officer shall always attempt to use non-violent means first and force may only be used when non-violent means are ineffective or without any promise of achieving the intended result.

And, further, the force used shall be proportional to the objective to be achieved, the seriousness of the offence, and the resistance of the person against whom it is used, and only to the extent necessary while adhering, all the time, to the provisions of the law and Standing Orders. The evidence adduced before the trial court that the Court of Appeal reviewed was to the effect that the deceased and his colleagues were not armed when they were shot at by the police officer.

The deceased and his friends were just cheerful youth celebrating the circumcision of one of their own. On the other hand, the police officer was armed and in company of another armed police officer. They knew the deceased and his two friends were approaching them and took cover.

The police officer even shone his spotlight towards them and, to the appellate court, the police officer clearly identified the youth who were moving in their direction. To the court, it did not appear the police officer was under any imminent danger to warrant any notion of acting in self-defence, especially, when he was armed with a G3 rifle and in company of another colleague armed with a similar rifle.

Contrary to the oral evidence of the police officer that he fired at the young men as they charged towards him, the testimony of the two survivors was to the effect that they were all running away when the deceased was hit. Their evidence that the deceased was hit from the back was supported by the evidence of the pathologist, who carried out the post-mortem examination on the body of the deceased.

The pathologist told court that when he examined the body of the deceased he found that the entry wound of the bullet was at the back and the bullet exit wound was in the front of the chest. To the appellate court, even though the area in which the incidence occurred was prone to cattle rustling, the act of shooting at a fleeing person denied the errant police officer the protection granted to him by the law that authorises police officers to use their firearms. The law clearly states when a police officer may use his firearm.

The appellate court observed that the evidence adduced before the trial court did not show that conditions established by law that would justify the use of a firearm by a police officer were in existence prior to the officer using his firearm. To the court, it was totally reckless of a trained police officer, entrusted with a gun to guarantee public security and order, to discharge his firearm in the manner in which he did.

Court noted that the police officer was aware of the possible consequences of discharging a firearm and that the fact that he ultimately shot the deceased in the chest could not be said to have been an attempt at immobilizing him; it was a shot meant to cause death. Furthermore, the appellate court noted that the police officer did not only fire one shot but four rounds of ammunition at the young men.

The appellate court, therefore, agreed with the findings of the trial court that the police officer indeed had malice aforethought when he caused the death of the deceased. The trial court sentenced the police officer to death following his conviction for murder.

The appellate court observed that the trial court handed down the death sentence in its mandatory nature, notwithstanding the fact that the police officer had cited mitigating circumstances. The appellate court also observed that the trial court had acted in conformity with the prevailing jurisprudence at the time the initial sentence was passed. At that time the death sentence was deemed to be mandatory for adult persons convicted for the offence of murder.

The Supreme Court, however, ruled later, after the police was sentenced to death, that the mandatory nature of the death sentence was unconstitutional and that courts had, henceforth, the discretion to mete out sentences appropriate to the circumstances of the particular cases before them.

To the appellate court, it therefore followed that the issue that the police officer raised in respect of the death sentence was a matter of law and the court had the jurisdiction to address it. In reviewing the death sentence, the appellate court took into consideration both the aggravating and mitigating factors.

In mitigation, the police officer told the trial court that he was 56 years old and had five school going children and that his family depended on him. He also stated that he was of ill-health and that expressed remorse for the offence. The prosecution indicated that the police officer was a first offender. During trial, it was evident that the police officer was operating in an area prone to cattle rustling.

On the other hand, a young man unnecessarily lost his life. Taking all these facts into account, the appellate court was of the considered view that a jail term of 15 years would be an adequate punishment for the police officer. In conclusion, the appellate court upheld the trial court’s decision to convict the police officer of the offence of murder and dismissed his appeal against the conviction. The appellate court, however, set aside the death sentence and substituted it with a sentence of 15 years imprisonment from the date of conviction.

