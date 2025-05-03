Medical council investigates state pathologist

In August 2015, in Ireland, a deputy State pathologist complained to the Medical Council about the unreasonable and sometimes bizarre behaviour of his one time colleague, Dr Jaber Khalid, a Saudi-born pathologist. There were grave concerns about his professional competence from many of his colleagues. The complaint reported to the Medical Council was that Dr Khalid’s work could result in people being wrongfully acquitted or convicted of serious crimes and that his work was an issue of public safety.

He was subsequently dragged to the Fitness-to-Practice Committee of the Medical Council. He faced three allegations of professional misconduct and poor professional performance concerning two post-mortem reports and evidence he gave in two separate trials before the criminal court.

He served as a deputy State Pathologist in Ireland between 2009 and 2013 but resigned in controversial circumstances amid reports of major disagreements and differences with the then chief State pathologist. In April 2011, Dr Khalid testified in a trial in which a man was tried for murder and he told court that blunt force trauma that had caused fractures to the jaws of the deceased had contributed to his death. He refused to accept the possibility that hypothermia could have been a contributory factor to the death in question.

A review by the Committee of the Medical Council found that the evidence that the pathologist gave in court was very difficult to understand and, to some extent, tortuous and that there was no pathological basis to justify such a finding. Further, a report by a specialist consultant pathologist in this same case contradicted the opinion of the state pathologist.

The trial collapsed in 2013 when the Chief pathologist notified the DPP about her concerns about Khalid’s evidence in the case and the fact that his post-mortem report had not been peer reviewed. The High Court subsequently prohibited the holding of a retrial. In 2009, the severely decomposed body of a man was discovered immersed in water. It was apparent that the body had been in water for two months and it is believed that the man had been forced into the river and he had died by drowning.

Dr Khalid carried out a post-mortem examination on the body of the deceased and his evidence suggested that the man had been strangled before he ended up in the water. A committee that reviewed the evidence of the pathologist concluded that there was no pathological evidence to justify that the deceased died due to strangulation.

The committee noted that it was totally inappropriate and unjustifiable for Dr Khalid to have made such a definitive and unequivocal finding about the cause of death in the complete absence any supporting evidence. The Fitness-To-Practice Committee of the Medical Council found Dr Khalid guilty of professional misconduct over major errors in the two post-mortems examinations he had carried out and presented in court.

The committee ruled that the three allegations of both professional misconduct and poor professional performance had been proven following a medical hearing held between October 2025 and January 2025 The committee ruled that the pathologist had failed to demonstrate that he appreciated the fundamental difference between bite marks and tooth indentions as well as incorrectly equating hanging with strangulation in his evidence.

The conviction of the man accused of murder in this particular case was quashed by the Court of Appeal in 2015. The committee also determined that the pathologist had displayed poor professional performance and professional misconduct.

To the committee the pathologist made errors of judgment and offered opinions in a criminal court for which there was no supporting medical evidence. The committee found that as well as poor professional performance, Dr Khalid’s behaviour in refusing to accept alternative scenarios put to him by more experienced experts had, when considered in its totality, amounted to professional misconduct.

The committee ruled that the cumulative effect of the various allegations against Dr Khalid and the evidence presented clearly pointed to a breach of his duties and a serious falling short of the standards that could reasonably be expected of a pathologist giving evidence on behalf of the State in criminal cases. Judges and juries rely on the evidence of expert witnesses such as pathologists and especially in murder cases where the stakes could not be higher.

This kind of evidence by pathologists would be very dangerous especially in countries where the death penalty exists. Ordinarily in such cases a pathologist would be required to undergo an extensive period of retraining and certain conditions would be attached to his practice. But for the case of Dr Khalid, the committee had serious reservations that Dr Khalid would comply with such recommendations.

It would even be more difficult as he was at the time of the hearing practicing in the Middle East. Dr Khalid chose not to attend the inquiry even when his lawyer had been in email contact with him on a number of occasions, advising him of the hearing and inviting him to attend. The chairperson of the committee, however, noted, at the start of the hearings, that the pathologist had deliberately and voluntarily absented himself from the proceedings. Dr Khalid claimed that complaints to the Medical Council about his work were malicious and racially motivated.

He went as far as questioning the qualifications of his former colleagues. Correspondence opened at the inquiry showed that Dr Khalid harboured resentment towards his former colleagues in the office of the State Pathologist, branding some of them as professional scams especially those who questioned his work. In the same letter, he also described them as unqualified, dysfunctional, corrupt and professionally bankrupt. In another correspondence Dr Khalid also lashed at the Medical Council and accused the regulatory body of being inept, despicable and retarded.

Was it bite marks and tooth indentions?

Making sense of the evidence. The committee ruled that the pathologist had failed to demonstrate that he appreciated the fundamental difference between bite marks and tooth indentions as well as incorrectly equating hanging with strangulation in his evidence. The conviction of the man accused of murder in this particular case was quashed by the Court of Appeal in 2015.





Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;