I bet that sometimes you do not like being put under pressure by someone else. I do not either. Having said that, a bit of pressure works. Even too much pressure from someone else works.

If you are a parent for example, you know how sometimes a lot of pressure from your beloved child can work.

Pressure from your supervisor usually works. If it works from the outside, can it also work from the inside? Yes. How? This is what I am going to explain.

Let’s say you want to go out and have some fun and yet you have a pending write up to make.

The write up is not fun. But going out is. What do you do? You set a rule that goes something like this “I will only go out after finishing XYZ write up.”

If you say it and you mean it, a couple of things would have been achieved. One, the rule will represent a pressure cooker that pushes you to sit down and do what you need to do.

Two, going out becomes a reward for finishing the valuable work. In essence, there is pain of missing out if you don’t accomplish the write up and pleasure if you achieve the goal. Call it push and pull factor. That will automatically push you to perform courtesy of self-created pressure.

This is how you can apply this principle. Look at the things you need to achieve and ask yourself the kind of pressure you can create for yourself that will push you to perform.

It might even mean paying someone a certain amount of money if you don’t achieve a certain target.

So, where will you generate self-created pressure?