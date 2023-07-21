Recently I was at my daughter’s fun day. Towards the end, one of the facilitators created a competitive activity between teachers and parents. I decided to step up for the parents.

One of my motivators by the way was to set an example for my daughter not be a spectator in life but an active participant.

The activity involved moving the rubber like ring around the body from head to toe. In my estimate, I knew I would give a head start for my team since I am fast.

During my turn, I dashed off super-fast and was confident.

When it came to sliding the rubber piece, I fumbled a bit. Almost wanted to pull it above my head instead of pushing it down my body towards my feet.

Finally, I got it but lost a few seconds.

My opponent who was behind me on the dash finished the task and ran back before I did. I did redeem a bit of time in my running back since I was relatively faster on the dash but the damage had been done. Lessons?

Speed is not enough. You have to execute in the right manner to win. Study those who have gone before you to figure out the right and better way to do something. Two people (from the opposing teams) had gone before me. I could have studied their methods. I didn’t. Big mistake.

Rehearse the whole process from beginning to end. I was keen on sprinting but not moving the rubber piece. I assumed it was all easy and never bothered to mentally walk through the whole process. Move beyond assumptions and be practical. Speed is not always enough. How you execute matters.