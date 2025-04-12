The evidence that was used to convict a nurse of murders

On August 21, 2023, Lucy Letby, a 34 year old nurse in the UK, was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing seven newborn babies at a neonatal unit in England, where she was employed. She was also convicted of attempting to kill seven other neonates in the same unit. She came under investigation following a high number of unexpected infant deaths that occurred at the neonatal unit, three years after she started working there.

This generated debate about Letby’s guilt, with some people unable to believe that a young, attractive nurse could commit such horrific acts. But it has been said that criminals do not fit in neat boxes. They look like anyone and that criminals do not always fit stereotypes. Others think Letby was simply framed, a scapegoat to shift the blame away from institutional failures.

Many of the babies the nurse was taking care of, were stable, improving or recovering and were not on the brink of death. These were not fragile infants whose health was declining. That these neonates collapsed suddenly was suspicious.

These babies suddenly and inexplicably deteriorated or died without any medical reason to explain such sharp turns. What set these cases apart was how unexpected and unnatural these collapses were. These were babies whose health suddenly collapsed without warning and these deaths happened only when Letby was on duty.

Doctors and investigators, who examined these deaths, some years after they happened, found evidence of deliberate harm. According to them, some of the babies were poisoned with insulin, others injected with air and some overfed in dangerous ways.

According to investigators, these were not natural complications or accidents. They were intentional acts. The medical evidence was crytal clear; there was insulin where it should not have been, there was air in the children’s blood stream, and overfeeding that led to serious complications. According to prosecutors, none of these happen by accident. Letby was placed at the scene of each and every one of these cases.

If it were simply a series of tragic coincidences, one would expect other staff to be present during at least some of these incidents but there were not. It was always Lucy. She was the common factor in each case.

It has been suggested that the neonatal unit was so understaffed and the medical care was sometimes poor. However there were only two or three deaths a year in each of the five years before Lucy joined the unit. The same doctors and nurses worked in the unit, under the same conditions, a fact made clear during the trial.

The evidence used to convict Lucy was circumstantial evidence, which in truth is weaker than direct evidence. But there is a view that circumstantial evidence is often as strong as direct evidence, especially when it points consistently in one direction. Circumstantial evidence, when all pieces fit together, can be overwhelming.

There does not always need to be a smoking gun when the circumstances point to the same conclusion. In this case babies who were improving suddenly deteriorated. The medical evidence confirmed they were harmed deliberately. Some people believe that Lucy was a scapegoat, or rather a victim of circumstances, for failures of the health system.

It has however been argued that if this was true, then it would require a massive conspiracy involving doctors, nurses, lab technicians and forensic experts. For Lucy to be framed, it would mean manipulating physical evidence, blood samples, and postmortem results. Such large-scale fabrication is not just improbable, it is next to impossible. Lucy was not the target from the start.

The investigation was triggered by the unusual deaths and deteriorations, and the evidence naturally led to her. The evidence against her was not fabricated but emerged through independent investigations. It also emerged during the trial that medical records were falsified.

The records were deliberately altered to obscure the real causes of these deaths and the falsification of these records was not accidental. These records were clearly changed to cover up what had happened and Lucy had both access and knowledge to falsify them.

The question that the prosecution posed was that if Lucy was innocent, why would there be any need to falsify these records? The prosecution relied on medical experts to prove that these babies had been harmed. These were not just opinions but medical facts and scientific tests. The defence had every opportunity to bring in their own experts to challenge these findings, but they did not.

The absence of defence experts was crucial. Alternative theories such as infections and hospital conditions could not hold up under scrutiny. The defence experts would have provided credible alternative explanations for these deaths, if indeed there were alternative explanations. The failure of the experts to do this only strengthened the case of the prosecution.

Possible medical explanations for the collapses and deaths of the children were all discussed and challenged at the original trial. The jury was told that most of the babies had postmortem examinations that initially concluded that the babies had died of natural causes and the doctors admitted that they did not suspect any foul play, that a staff member was causing deliberate harm.

A pathologist told an injury that injecting air into a baby’s blood stream can leave no trace and can be completely undetectable at a postmortem examination. A team of 14 medical experts, led by a retired Canadian neonatologist, have questioned and challenged the medical evidence used to convict Letby.

It was the finding of the experts that none of the 17 babies that the Letby was alleged to have killed or attempted to kill had been attacked or killed by the nurse. It was the opinion of the experts that the neonates were victims of poor medical treatment at an understaffed unit, where the doctors did not know how to properly look after vulnerable premature infants entrusted in their care. The experts concluded that in reality neonates died of natural causes. The case has been referred to the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

