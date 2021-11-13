On September 1, 2021, a law known as the Heartbeat Act came into effect in the state of Texas in the US. The Act outlaws abortion once the heartbeat of the unborn child can be detected, which is usually possible at around six weeks of pregnancy.

The Act

The act defines an unborn child as a human foetus or embryo at any stage of gestation and contains exceptions in the case of medical emergency but not for rape or incest. To the framers of the law the six weeks ‘grace period’ was so that women who were raped were not forced to carry pregnancies to term. In Texas, an estimated 85 percent of abortions have been performed after the six week mark, which is usually two weeks after a pregnant woman misses her period.

At this time many women may not even be aware of the pregnancy or confirmed it. A study carried out claimed that the bill would prohibit 80 percent of abortions in Texas and would disproportionately affect black women, lower-income women, and women who live far away from facilities that provide abortion care.

The Act allows any person to sue someone who performs or induces an abortion, or aids and abets one.

Lawsuit

Although an abortion patient may not be named as a defendant, anybody who provides support for an unlawful abortion can be sued in addition to the doctor performing the procedure. Other people who may be sued include staff working at the clinic, counsellors, financiers and even drivers.



This is the first law to rely on enforcement by private individuals through civil lawsuits, rather than the government through criminal or civil enforcement. The Act establishes a system in which members of the public can sue anyone who performs or facilitates an illegal abortion for a minimum of ten thousand US dollars in statutory damages in addition to other costs.

The law does not require a member of the public to have a personal connection to the patient or the abortion provider in order to bring about such a law suit.

This method of enforcement was also designed to deny abortion providers the opportunity to seek court injunctions against the enforcement of an unconstitutional law by state officials.

The law does not define whom to sue in order to challenge the constitutionality of the Act prior to enforcement. One judge stated: “The statutory scheme before the court is not only unusual but unprecedented. The legislature has imposed a prohibition on abortions after roughly six weeks, and then essentially delegated enforcement of that prohibition to the populace at large. The desired consequence appears to be to insulate the state from implementing and enforcing the regulatory regime”.

Challenging the law

And the exclusive private enforcement mechanism created by this law constitutes an innovation without precedent and is difficult to challenge as it involves private litigants only in a supplemental role, which in law is not considered the equivalent of state action. This has made it difficult to challenge the law under the Civil Rights Act.

The Act has, however, attracted multiple suits and appeals. On September 9, 2021, the Justice Department of the US sued the State of Texas directly seeking a declaration that the law is unconstitutional and invalid.

To the department the suit violates the doctrine of intergovernmental immunity and also notes that the US government has an obligation to ensure that no state deprive individuals of their constitutional rights.



The complaint avers that Texas enacted the law in open defiance of the Constitution. The relief sought includes a declaration that the act is unconstitutional, and an injunction against state actors as well as any and all individuals who may bring any lawsuits under the Heartbeat Act. An Appeal Court has, however, put an administrative stay effectively allowing the law to remain in effect, pending further review.

An area considered to challenge and end the Texas Heartbeat Law is another section of the law that makes it a crime to deprive individuals of any constitutional rights. Another ground is that it is not constitutional for government to delegate its obligations to private parties.

Contestation

A lawyer also filled in a lawsuit and an accompanying request for a restraining order in an attempt to block the law; one of the grounds of the suit was that the language of this particular law prevents lawyers from consulting clients about abortion, even in cases of rape and incest, and is thus a violation of the lawyer-client privilege. The lawyer also argued that the law is a violation of the rights of victims of the sexually abused. This particular suit, however, suffered a temporary technical miscarriage and is yet to be heard.

There was an attempt to sue a Texas judge and similar judges entertaining lawsuits under the Heartbeat law but a court of appeal rejected the idea that state judges and their clerks could be sued to prevent them from handling such cases stating that such an approach is absurd.