The murder trial of the doctor

Dr Matthew Kirabo was indicted in 2021 with one count of murder in the High Court of Uganda at Mukono when it was alleged that in the night of July 10 to 11 2015 at Lugazi Kawoolo in Buikwe District he murdered Desire Mirembe Jemimah.

The doctor pleaded not guilty to the indictment. The incidence happened when the two were students of Makerere University College of Health Sciences; Desire was in the first year while Kirabo was a third year medical student and the two were known to be dating.

Prosecution

It was the prosecution’s case that it was a love relationship gone wrong. A self-styled bishop of Christ Ministries International, told court that Mirembe went to his church in February 2015 for counselling and the reason was a strained relationship with Dr Kirabo.

However, to the lawyers representing Dr Kirabo, disagreements are common in any relationship and this particular one did not in any way point to the participation of their client in the death of Mirembe.

In a murder trial two of the four ingredients that must be proved beyond reasonable doubt are that the death complained of must have been caused deliberately, that is with malice aforethought, and that the accused person caused the death or participated in causing the death.

Determining malice

Malice aforethought, in law, is defined as the intentional killing of a human being or knowledge that an act or omission engineered will result into death of a human being.

Court also looks at the circumstances of the case in determining malice aforethought and these include the nature and number of injuries inflicted, the part of the body injured, the type of weapon used and the conduct of the assailant before, during and immediately after the injuries were inflicted.

Desire had a single deep cut on the right side of her neck that severed major blood vessels although no weapon was recovered at the scene of the discovery of the body.

Two doctors testified that this injury must have been caused by a heavy sharp object such as a machete and death must have ensued from excessive bleeding. The State submitted that using a sharp object to cut somebody’s neck and dumping the body in a sugarcane plantation irresistibly indicated malice aforethought.

Pinning Dr Kirabo

The most contentious issue for court to decide was the participation of Dr Kirabo in the death of the deceased. It was not in doubt that the last call that the deceased received was from Dr Kirabo and the two were together the night Mirembe was killed. Dr Kirabo purportedly told investigating officers from the police how he had killed the deceased and made a confession to that effect and helped the police to reconstruct the crime scene. Dr Kirabo is said to have led the investigators to the scene and explained how he held the sharp object and cut deep into the neck of the deceased and killed her and then dragged and dumped her body into the sugar plantation. A DVD recording was made of the crime scene reconstruction as well as the confession. To the prosecution, the confession and crime scene reconstruction proved beyond reasonable doubt the participation of the accused in the crime.

Stage managed

Not so, the lawyers representing Dr Kirabo rebutted. To the lawyers, the recordings of the crime scene reconstruction and charge and caution statement were stage managed and procured as a result of torture and there was no independent evidence that pointed to the participation of Dr Kirabo in the death of Mirembe. The lawyers pointed out that there was no exhibit of evidential value that was ever recovered during the investigations especially one that linked Kirabo to the commission of the offence or materially corroborated the alleged confession.

The lawyers further pointed out that during the recordings it was the investigators asking leading questions and eliciting answers from the accused. The video of the reconstruction of the crime scene indicated that it was not Dr Kirabo who led the detectives to the crime scene but it was the detectives who led the accused to the scene. There was also no evidence on record to suggest that the video was taken at the scene where the body was recovered from and indeed there was no reconstruction of the scene as submitted by the prosecution.

It had been ruled in a previous case that a trial court should accept any confession which has been retracted or repudiated with caution and must, before finding a conviction on such a confession, be fully satisfied in all circumstances of that case that the confession is true.

Precedential

The East African Court of Appeal in 1967 held that if a court is satisfied that a (confession) statement is properly admissible and so admits it, then when the court is arriving at its judgment it will consider all the evidence before it and all the circumstances of the case. And in doing so will consider the weight to be placed on any confession that has been admitted. In assessing a confession, the main consideration at this stage will be, is it true? If the confession is the only evidence against an accused, then the court must decide whether the accused has correctly related what happened and whether the statement establishes his guilt with that degree of certainty required in a criminal case. This applies to all confessions whether they have been retracted or repudiated or admitted. But when an accused person denies or retracts his statement at trial, then this is a part of the circumstances of the case which the court must consider in deciding whether the confession is true. The forensic evidence in this case, however completely, contradicted the so called confession.