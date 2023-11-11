Recently, I entered a hotel space and there was a gentleman I greeted who looked like a staff member.

He sat erect on a chair while taking breakfast. He looked trim, physically fit and in charge of the environment and space around him.

Smart looking with a white shirt, well tucked in and gray trouser. I discovered he was the night duty manager. After greeting him, he responded with a hyper smile and genuine warmth.

I complimented him on that demeanor and he commented that “Well, I woke up and am fine. God did everything for me and yet I didn’t give him anything”.

I asked him about the origins of his inspiration.

About 12 years ago while working in Kibale District, he heard a song in local lingua whose lyrics were “For all the good things you have received, what have you given God?”

“One day”, he continued “I asked my colleagues, of all the people we sat Primary seven with, where are they. But here I Am, I never dreamed of being here. So, every day, I am very happy and thankful” he concluded.

Great reflection I thought. When people greet me, I always say “Outstanding”. This I have done for more than 15 years. A few people ask me, but don’t you have problems and challenges? My response usually is that “Look, the fact that I Am alive and well is good enough reason because there are many people who are not”

Now, this story reminds me that for all the goodness, I have not given God anything. His grace and blessings are sufficient enough for me to be thankful and happy every moment. How about you?