Who creates the limitations?

I was at MAT Abacus school facilitating a session on leading with emotional intelligence for the CFO leadership academy. It is a great programme which I would highly recommend for all CFOs aspiring to go to the next level in their leadership. Inside the executive training room, one image captured my attention. The image of Eliud Kipchoge. The first man who ran a marathon under two hours.

Below his image is a hashtag #NoHumanIsLimited. I like the hashtag. The message it communicates is powerful. And yet, in reality, we sometimes find in a world of limitations. But the question is, who creates these limitations.

Some are external. Other limitations are internal. My experience though is that most limitations are internal. What I mean are things we tell ourselves and beliefs we choose to hang onto. Sometimes what we tell ourselves is negative. It doesn’t add positivity in your life, career or business.

I am reminded of the African proverb which says “If there is no enemy within, the enemy out there will do you no harm”. Part of the above proverb reminds us how we sometimes make negative prophecies about ourselves. We make negative affirmations and declarations which in turn hinder us in terms of what we could be or become.

In essence, that becomes the new limitation. It’s a self-created limitation.

Now, what does this all mean if we choose to Kipchoge thought process?

It means being aware of what is going through your mind or thought process such that where you have created limitations, you can remind yourself that “No human is limited”. This will dismantle or smash the self-created limitations.

May you figure out a way to delete the self-created limitations.