Why court exonerated health workers 

Among the Lugbara there is a saying “Kesi nde avu,” loosely translated “a dead person cannot win a court case”. This could not be truer when court blamed a patient, Robert Byaruhanga, who died in Kabarole hospital on January 14, 2015 shortly after a surgical operation for a scrotal-inguinal hernia.

A postmortem examination attributed the death of the patient to extensive lung damage that he suffered when he vomited in theatre and aspirated some of the stomach contents into his lungs.

Patient blamed

Court ruled that at a hospital setting, it is the duty of the patient to provide truthful information for the hospital to serve the patient by providing the best care possible. To court much as the deceased indicated that he had not eaten, he was actually not truthful as testified by the defense witnesses. This issue was also highlighted by the Allied Health Professionals Council that investigated the patient’s death. The Council’s report noted that the patient’s stomach was not empty before surgery, which is an ideal requirement for general anesthesia. Court concluded that it was clear from the evidence on record that the failure of the patient to fast culminated in the vomiting and clogging of the lungs by particles which lead to the cardio-pulmonary arrest during the operation. Court, however, observed that the patient was resuscitated and the surgery was successfully done.

Court was all praises for the health workers who, with their expertise, resuscitated the patient and were able to complete the operation. This, the court noted, was very commendable. Court further appreciated the efforts of the health workers for stabilising the patient in the recovery room and making recommendations for his further management on the ward. To court, at this stage the theatre team had accomplished their task.

Cause of death

A pathologist who carried out the postmortem examination on the body of the patient concluded that from the history of the case and what was seen at the time of the postmortem examination, and what was seen when the tissues were examined under the microscope, the patient died due to respiratory failure. And the respiratory failure was directly associated with the vomiting of the patient shortly after the patient was given general anesthesia. The pathologist called this an anesthetic death. Another expert who purportedly reviewed the report told court that there was a lot lacking in the postmortem report and that there was no scientific basis to conclude that the death was an anesthetic death. Court, therefore, concluded that there was no evidence whatsoever that the death of the patient was a result of negligence of the medical team that worked in the theatre that day.

Postoperative care

During the surgical operation the patient got a cardiac arrest and he was flagged as critical. The surgeon, after the operation, recommended that the patient be put on six litres of oxygen per minute. The patient’s vital signs were to be monitored after every 15 minutes. Evidence before court was to the effect that there was only one oxygen machine on the ward and this was being used by another patient. The director of the hospital further told court that idle oxygen machines can be transferred from one ward to another but court observed that this was not done in respect to the patient. The clinical notes indicated that the patient developed difficulty in breathing while on the post-operative ward and passed on.

Hospital blamed

The surgical team after the operation made recommendations on how the patient should be handled since he was in a critical condition. The report of the Allied Health Professionals Council noted that the patient was not put on oxygen while on the ward as the only oxygen concentrator was being used by another patient. To court the doctor’s recommendation of putting the patient on oxygen while on the ward was not, therefore, followed.

The report recommended that the patient would have benefited from the services of an intensive care unit or a high dependency unit and the patient should have been kept on oxygen after the operation.

The reported noted that due to lack of oxygen for a patient who had had a cardio-pulmonary arrest and also had a gastric aspiration which led to aspiration pneumonia, the patient most likely got severe hypoxia (lack of oxygen) which led to the second cardiac arrest resulting in the death of the patient.

The report concluded that the factors associated with the death of the patient included the incompleteness of the theatre team, poor post-operative care, lack of oxygen on the ward and the doctor’s failure to refer the patient to the Regional Referral Hospital for better management.

The team further recommended that the hospital should have enough sources of oxygen and make sure that post-operative patients are well monitored.

Court concluded that while the medical team was able to resuscitate the patient while in theatre and made recommendations for further management, the hospital did not provide all the recommended interventions to handle the patient.

To court the hospital bore the blame for neglecting to provide oxygen for the patient on the ward as requested by the medical team and, therefore, found the hospital negligent in the circumstances.

Court, however, praised the medical team that operated on the patient and did not fault the team and ordered that the family of the deceased to pay costs of the case to each of the members of the medical team that had been dragged to court.

To be continued