Mob slays Kenyan child killer after police cell escape

An irate mob has attacked and killed a self-confessed child killer, Masten Wanjala, in his hometown in western Kenya two days after he escaped from police custody.

Bungoma Assistant County Commissioner Cornelius Nyaribai said Wanjala was killed on Friday morning around 6.45am.

The 20-year-old, who had recently confessed to killing 13 children after sexually molesting them and drinking their blood, escaped from a police station in Nairobi under unclear circumstances on Tuesday night hours before he was to be charged in court.

Three officers who were on duty at the Jogoo Road Police Station were detained as police conduct investigations.

The window to his cell was not broken and neither was the door, which can only be locked or opened from the outside. The cells at the police station are located behind the reporting desk, meaning no one can enter or leave without the duty officer noticing.

Wanjala had been arrested in July this year in connection with two missing children aged 13 and 12. Following his arrest, he led police to where he had dumped the bodies of the minors in Spring Valley estate, Westlands in Nairobi.

Afterwards, Wanjala confessed to a secret murderous campaign spanning six years and in more than four counties where he executed all his victims single-handedly, some with his bare hands.

He admitted to kidnapping and slaughtering at least 13 children in Nairobi and its environs as the city reeled under a spiralling wave of abductions.

In Bungoma County, he led detectives to several scenes where he claimed to have buried some of his victims. In one village in Kimilili Constituency, one of the victims, nine-year-old Emmanuel Wafula, was defiled and killed before his body was dumped in a pit latrine in the area in February 2019.