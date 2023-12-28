Ivory Coast pledges 50 mn litres of petrol per month to Guinea

Ivory Coast will deliver 50 million litres of petrol a month to Guinea, Ivorian state media announced Wednesday, following an explosion and fire at the country's main fuel depot.

"Ivory Coast has undertaken to deliver 50 million litres of petrol per month to Guinea," said a journalist from Radio Television Ivoirienne (RTI), without specifying the duration of shipments.

Guinea's Finance Minister Moussa Cisse met with Ivorian Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy Mamadou Sangafowa Coulibaly in Abidjan on Wednesday.

A contract will be signed Thursday, RTI reported, adding that Guinea needed 70 million litres of petrol a month.

At least 24 people died and 454 were injured in the December 18 blast in Guinea's capital of Conakry.

The resulting fire took nine days to put out.

Guinea resumed fuel distribution on Saturday but imposed a limit of 25 litres per car and 5 litres per two- or three-wheel vehicles.

The country had been deprived of petrol since the explosion, bringing much of the economy to a standstill.