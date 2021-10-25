Joint military forces behind Sudan arrests denounced as 'coup'

Sudanese demonstrators raise national flags as they take part in a protest in the city of Khartoum Bahri to demand the government's transition to civilian rule.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The developments come just two days after a Sudanese faction calling for a transfer of power to civilian rule warned of a "creeping coup", during a news conference that an unidentified mob attacked had sought to prevent.
  • Sudan has been undergoing a precarious transition marred by political divisions and power struggles since the April 2019 ouster of Bashir.

Joint military forces were behind the detention Monday of civilian members of Sudan's ruling council and ministers in the transitional government, the information ministry said, in what activists denounced as a "coup".

