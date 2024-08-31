Kagame fires military chiefs in latest purge

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has sacked senior military officers in the latest purge of the country’s disciplined forces.

Among those shown the door is Major General Martin Nzaramba, Colonel Dr Etienne Uwimana and 19 other senior and junior officers for misconduct.

According to a statement released by Rwanda Defense Forces (RDF), the President also authorised the dismissal and contract termination of 195 other military personnel of various ranks from the army.

Brigadier General Ronald Rwivanga, the RDF spokesperson, told local media that Maj-Gen Nzaramba was dismissed due to corruption and mismanagement of funds meant for the welfare of soldiers when he headed the Nasho Military Training Institute.

He said Col Dr Uwimana was fired for violating the military code of conduct and for grave mistakes he made, without giving details.

The spokesperson said others were also dismissed for corruption and other forms of misconduct that violated military regulations.

The dismissals came a day after President Kagame met with the top military brass to discuss the country’s security priorities. Details of the meeting were not released to the media.

RDF has often taken a tough stance on the conduct of military officers, and dismissals have included high-ranking officers. One such case was that of Maj-Gen Aloys Muganga, who was dismissed for what the force said was due to excessive alcohol consumption. Brig Gen Francis Mutiganda was sacked for insubordination in 2023. Some 228 other soldiers of various ranks had their contracts terminated or were dismissed.

Maj-Gen Nzaramba, the latest high ranking military officer to be dismissed, had been retired in August 2023, along with other senior officers.

It is not yet clear how he was dismissed, but it is common practice for retired officers to continue working as part of the reserve forces or in some other capacity.

RDF code of conduct stipulates that any officer who engages in activities that undermine the integrity of the military profession, such as drunkenness, drug abuse, or any behavior that puts the institution under disrepute, sets him or herself up for dismissal.

Serious violations of military values, a soldier caught in acts of corruption, intrigue, or formation of factions can also lead to dismissal.

Colonel Dr Uwimana, one of those dismissed, had a long service record at Kanombe Military Hospital, including a stint as head of the hospital's radiology department.