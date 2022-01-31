Kenya Airways ends monkey transport deal

A Kenya Airways plane at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on February 19, 2021. KQ is ending a contract under which it shipped monkeys from Mauritius to the United States. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By  ANTHONY KITIMO

What you need to know:

  • Importing monkeys for experimentation is carried out with almost no oversight. Monkeys arrive by plane from Asia or Africa after enduring sometimes days-long trips.

Kenya Airways will not renew its contract with a Mauritius breeding farm to transport monkeys from the Indian Ocean island to United States (US) to be used in laboratory experiments, the national carrier has announced.

