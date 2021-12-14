Kenya Covid infections rate crosses WHO high-risk limit

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. FILE PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By  JOHN MUTUA

What you need to know:

  • The WHO labels a country to be a high risk if the positivity rate rises above five percent and advises countries to consider imposing restrictions measures such as lockdowns if it remains above the limit for at least 14 days.
  • President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted the curfew and allowed bars and other entertainment joints to resume normal in-person services on October 20, saying that Kenya had met a majority of indicators used to downgrade restrictions.

Kenya’s coronavirus infections rate has crossed the World Health Organisation (WHO) high-risk limit of five percent for the first time since the government lifted the nationwide curfew on October 20.

