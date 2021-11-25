Kenya drops corruption charges against football supremo

Nick Mwendwa (C), President of Football Kenya Federation (FKF), arrives at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on November 15, 2021. - The head of Kenya's disbanded national football federation appeared in court on November 15, 2021 over corruption allegations.PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Nick Mwendwa was arrested on November 12, a day after Sports Minister Amina Mohamed set up a caretaker committee to run the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) after an investigation uncovered alleged financial irregularities during his tenure.

A Kenyan court on Thursday dropped corruption charges against the suspended head of the national football body and declared the case closed after the state failed to provide any evidence against him.

