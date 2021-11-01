Kenya reopens case into murdered woman seen with British soldier

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Kenyan police on Monday announced they were reopening a case into the 2012 murder of a young mother last seen with a British soldier from a nearby military base.
Agnes Wanjiru, 21, was reportedly partying with soldiers one evening nine years ago at a hotel in the central Kenyan town of Nanyuki, where the British army has a permanent garrison.

