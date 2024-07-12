Kenya's Inspector General of Police Koome resigns, says President Ruto

Kenya 's President William Ruto has announced the resignation of Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome, his deputy Douglas Kanja appointed in acting capacity.

Koome's surprise resignation was announced on Friday afternoon by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed in a statement to newsrooms.

"His excellency William Samoei Ruto, , has on this 12th day of July, 2024, accepted the resignation of Japheth N. Koome as the Inspector General of the National Police Service," the statement reads in part.

Mr Koome has been under fire over arbitrary arrests and abductions by police during the recent anti-government protests.

The police service came under heavy public criticism, with human rights organizations announcing that police killed at least 39 people during the countrywide protests triggered by the now-withdrawn Finance Bill 2024.

The IGP was particularly criticized by political leaders and members of the public for remaining silent and failing to address accusations of brutality by his officers.