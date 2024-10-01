Kenya's parliament tables motion to impeach deputy president

Kenya's parliament on Tuesday tabled a motion to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for gross violation of the constitution, the speaker said, as local media reported that he had fallen out with President William Ruto.

Over one third of lawmakers signed a motion presented by Mwengi Mutuse, an MP allied with Ruto's coalition, that accuses Gachagua of, among other things, denying people "equal opportunities for public service appointments and allocation of public resources," according to the document.

A rift between Ruto and Gachagua has spilt into the open in recent days, with Gachagua saying he has been sidelined while denying accusations linking him and associates to violent protests earlier in the year, in which demonstrators overran parliament.

The director of communications at Gachagua's office did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

"A special motion before the House presents an unprecedented constitutional moment in our democracy," said parliamentary speaker Moses Wetang'ula.