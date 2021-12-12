Kenya's power cost to drop by 15 per cent before Christmas

President Uhuru Kenyatta during 2021 Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi. Photo | PSCU

By  Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • The first 15 per cent, which will be achieved through initial actions focusing on system and commercial losses, will be reflected in the December bills. He said that a further 15 per cent reduction will be implemented in the first quarter of 2022.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that the cost of electricity will reduce by at least 15 percent before Christmas.  
President Kenyatta said the reduction in the cost of electricity will be implemented in two tranches of 15 per cent each.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.