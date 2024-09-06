Kenya school blaze kills 17 students

At least 17 pupils have been confirmed dead and 14 others seriously injured following a tragic dormitory fire tragedy Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County, at night.

National Police Service Spokesperson Dr Resila Onyango confirmed the tragic incident, and said teams had been dispatched to the school in Kieni Constituency, Nyeri.

At least 16 of them were confirmed dead on the spot, and one more died on arrival at the hospital, Dr Onyango said.

“The 16 children are burnt beyond recognition, while one died on the way to the hospital,” the police spokesperson told Nation FM.

Leading the team of investigators that have already rushed to the scene, Dr Onyango said, was deputy head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), John Onyango, a team from the office of the Inspector General of Police and that from the Homicide team.

“This was a dormitory fire. It happened at night, and what might have led to it, we are yet to establish,” said Dr Onyango.

As at the time of the interview at 9am, Dr Onyango said, there was no confirmation yet whether the fire had been contained fully.

There were initial fears that more bodies of the young pupils were still trapped, but there was no concrete confirmation yet.