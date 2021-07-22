Kenya to gain from $94m EU geothermal power fund

By The East African More by this Author

Kenya is among countries set to benefit from €80 million ($94 million) funding from the European Union investment arm to increase geothermal power production.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) — an investment arm of the EU — approved the funding last Saturday targeting private sector-led geothermal power projects in East Africa.

The funding will benefit projects in Kenya and 17 other countries, including Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Mauritius, Mozambique, and Madagascar.

“Eligible projects will typically include greenfield development and brownfield expansions, with proven geothermal resources,” said EIB.

“Investments in geothermal energy will help diversify baseload renewable electricity supply in the region and contribute to the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil-fuel based alternatives.”

The money is part of the global €4.1 billion ($4.8 billion) that the bank has lined up for the private sector to accelerate renewable energy investment.

Advertisement

The funding is a boost to Kenya, which is in the race to cut further the share of expensive geothermal power in the national grid by raising the output of geothermal, wind, and hydropower sources.

Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority data shows geothermal is the leading contributor of power to the national grid, accounting for 44.12 percent followed by hydropower at 26.98 percent. Thermal is below 13 percent.

This is in contrast to 2014 when the share of thermal was at a high of 34.49 percent due to erratic rains that reduced hydropower sources.

EIB has worked with Kenya since 1976 and supported different projects in including Olkaria geothermal plants and the Lake Turkana Wind Farm.

Information on EIB website shows that the bank has so far spent €1.534 billion ($1.8 billion) on projects in diverse sectors in Kenya including energy, agriculture, and health.

Projects in the energy sector including Lake Turkana Wind Power, Olkaria geothermal, and Kenya Power grid development account for Ksh95.1 billion ($878.9 million) or 49 percent of the total funding.

EIB last year spent €96 million ($113 million) on three projects in Kenya including Ksh3.1 billion ($28.6 million) for the Kenya Agriculture Value Chain facility.

*Written by Patrick Alushula