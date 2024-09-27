Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Kenya will send more police officers to Haiti, president says

Kenyan police officers attend a pre-departure briefing for the first contingent of police officers to deploy to Haiti, at Embakasi, Nairobi, Kenya, in this handout photo released June 24, 2024.   PHOTO/ REUTERS

By  REUTERS

What you need to know:

  • Ruto said in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly that Kenya had already deployed 382 specially trained officers, whom he visited in Haiti last week.

Kenya will deploy additional police officers to Haiti to help the government there fight armed gangs as part of a 2,500-strong multinational force, President William Ruto said on Thursday.

Ruto said in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly that Kenya had already deployed 382 specially trained officers, whom he visited in Haiti last week.

"I must emphasise, ... that Kenya will deploy the additional contingent towards attaining the target of all the 2,500 police officers by January next year," the Kenyan president said in his speech.

Related

Kenya earlier pledged to lead the multinational force with 1,000 police officers.

In the headlines