Kenyan conservationist Richard Leakey dead at 77

In this file photo taken on June 27, 2018 Head of Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), world-renowned paleoanthropologist and conservationist Richard Leakey speaks during an interview with AFP in Nairobi, Kenya. PHOTO/AFP

What you need to know:

  • Leakey, the middle son of famed paleoanthropologists Louis and Mary Leakey, had no formal archaeological training of his own but led expeditions in the 1970s that made groundbreaking discoveries of early hominid fossils.

World-renowned Kenyan conservationist and politician Richard Leakey, who unearthed evidence that helped to prove humankind evolved in Africa, died on Sunday at the age of 77, the country's president said.

