Kenyan court blocks deputy president appointment hours after Ruto picks ally

Kenyan President William Ruto chose Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki as his new deputy on Friday, but a court blocked his appointment until it hears a case next week challenging the impeachment of Kindiki's predecessor.

The high court's intervention came after lawmakers had already approved Kindiki's appointment on Friday. It extends a period of political turmoil in the East African country that started with mass protests against unpopular tax hikes in June.

Kenya's Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrives to address legislators ahead of the lawmakers' vote over his impeachment motion at the Parliament buildings in Nairobi, Kenya October 8, 2024. PHOTO/ REUTERS

The Senate vote on Thursday to uphold impeachment charges against Ruto's previous deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, marked the first time a Kenyan deputy president had been removed from office by impeachment.

In an order, the high court in the capital Nairobi said Kindiki's appointment as deputy president and the Senate's resolution upholding impeachment charges against Gachagua were suspended until October 24, when a bench of judges appointed by the chief justice will debate the issue.

Gachagua was impeached on five out of 11 charges including gross violation of the constitution and stirring ethnic hatred - accusations that he denied and dismissed as politically motivated.

Kindiki was a top contender to be Ruto's running mate during the 2022 election and was appointed interior minister shortly after the president took office in September that year.

The interior ministry includes oversight of the police. Rights groups have accused the police of using excessive force during the nationwide protests earlier this year that called for the withdrawal of a now-shelved finance law and reforms to tackle corruption.

During an appearance before parliament in September, Kindiki said police acted within the law and that the government did not engage in extrajudicial killings or abductions.

Kenyan President William Ruto reacts during a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, US May 23, 2024. PHOTO/REUTERS

Gachagua backed Ruto in his 2022 election win and helped secure a large block of votes from the populous central Kenya region. But in recent months, he has spoken of being sidelined, amid widespread reports in local media signalling a rift with Ruto as political alliances shifted.

Gachagua, who was hospitalised and absent during the Senate vote to dismiss him, filed a petition on Friday seeking to stop Ruto from naming his replacement pending a judicial hearing, a court filing showed.