Kenyan court suspends mandatory vaccination order

A man gets the Covid-19 jab. The High Court has issued a conservatory order suspending the government's directive to bar Kenyans who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from accessing basic services from December 21. PHOTO | NMG | FILE

  • Campaigners including Human Rights Watch (HRW) have criticised the directive as discriminatory and urged the government to abandon the plan, which also requires visitors from Europe to provide proof of full vaccination.

A Kenyan court on Tuesday suspended a government order to prevent those who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from accessing services and entering public places such as national parks, bars and restaurants.

