Kenyan doctors perform first successful penile implant surgery

The procedure was performed on a man in his 40s who had battled impotence for several years. PHOTO/NMG

By  Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • This was the first time this procedure was conducted in the region because it requires rare specialised expertise, a sub-specialty in urology.

Men battling erectile dysfunction can now breathe a sigh of relief after Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) successfully performed a penile implant procedure to treat the condition, a first in the region. 

