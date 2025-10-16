Kenyan forces fire in air, lob tear gas to disperse mourners at Odinga viewing

Kenyan security forces fired in the air and lobbed tear gas to disperse thousands of mourners on Thursday at a stadium where deceased opposition leader Raila Odinga's body was on view.

Odinga, a major figure for decades in Kenyan politics who was once a political prisoner and ran unsuccessfully for president five times, died on Wednesday aged 80 in India, where he had been receiving medical treatment.

Mourners gather at the Kasarani International Complex where the body of Kenya's former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who had been receiving treatment in India when he died, will be viewed from, in Nairobi, Kenya, October 16, 2025. PHOTO/ REUTERS

With thousands of his supporters on the streets from early morning, chaos erupted when a huge crowd breached a gate of the Nairobi sports arena, prompting soldiers to fire in the air, a Reuters witness said.

Police then lobbed tear gas to disperse them, local TV stations showed, leaving the stadium deserted.

Earlier in the day, thousands of mourners briefly stormed Nairobi's international airport, interrupting a ceremony for President William Ruto and other officials to receive Odinga's body with military honours.

That prompted a two-hour suspension of airport operations.

A helicopter flies over mourners to disperse the crowd, after the arrival of the body of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who had been receiving medical treatment in India when he died, in Nairobi, Kenya October 16, 2025. PHOTO/ REUTERS

DEVOTION

Crowds also flooded nearby roads and tried to breach parliament, where the government had originally scheduled the public viewing.

Though mainly known as an opposition figure, Odinga became prime minister in 2008 and also struck a political pact with Ruto last year in a career of shifting alliances.

He commanded passionate devotion among supporters, especially in his Luo tribe based in western Kenya, many of whom believe he was cheated of the presidency by electoral fraud.

Members of the Kenya Defence Forces lie on the ground after dispersing mourners, after the arrival of the body of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who had been receiving medical treatment in India when he died, in Nairobi, Kenya October 16, 2025. PHOTO/REUTERS

Odinga's mourners, many of whom were not yet born in 1991 when Kenya became a multi-party democracy, paid tribute to Odinga's efforts as an activist.