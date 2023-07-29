Kenyan opposition says reached talks deal with govt after protests

Kenya's opposition on Saturday announced it had reached an agreement with the government to form a joint committee "to resolve our differences amicably", following weeks of protests and political unrest.

"Determined to resolve our differences amicably for the benefit of all our people, we have therefore agreed with Kenya Kwanza to establish a committee," said the opposition statement, referring to the ruling party alliance.

Since opposition leader Raila Odinga urged Kenyans to take to the streets in March, his Azimio alliance has staged nine days of sometimes violent protests against the government of President William Ruto.

Odinga, who says last year's presidential election was "stolen" from him, has blamed the government for a cost-of-living crisis and police brutality after at least 20 people were killed in the protests.

The unrest in one of East Africa's most stable democracies has spurred calls for the two sides to negotiate but Odinga had ruled out talks without a third-party mediator.

Azimio said through "facilitation" by former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, they had agreed with the government to form a 10-member committee, with equal representation, to discuss the standoff.