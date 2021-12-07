Kenyan policeman kills wife, five others in shooting spree

Police officers stand guard along Waiyaki Way during a demo on December 7, 2021 after an officer went on a rampage that ended with seven people, including himself, dead. Photo | Daniel Ogetta | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

  • Cases of police officers shooting dead their spouses occur frequently in the East African country, where incidents of extrajudicial killings are rife. 

A Kenyan police officer on Tuesday shot dead six people, including his wife, and wounded two others before turning the gun on himself, police said. 

