Kenyan President Ruto appoints opposition members to Cabinet

Kenya's President William Ruto has nominated four senior ranking members of the opposition ODM party as part of his new broad-based government following sustained countrywide protests that have disrupted economic activities.

The President on Wednesday nominated ODM’s John Mbadi to Cabinet Secretary National Treasury; Opiyo Wandayi to Energy and Petroleum; Ali Hassan Joho to Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs; and Wycliffe Oparanya to the Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development.

The nominees are allies of opposition leader Raila Odinga, whom President Ruto defeated in the 2022 election.

Young protesters behind six weeks of demonstrations that forced Dr Ruto to withdraw Finance Bill, 2024 had already voiced opposition to a unity government.

They said a deal between the rival camps would only perpetuate a tradition of leaders co-opting the opposition with jobs and perks while the population sees no benefits. Coalition allies of Odinga's party had also said last week that they would not participate in a unity government.

More than 50 people have been killed in the protests, which have created the biggest crisis of Ruto's two years in power. Despite the shelving of the tax raises, demonstrations have continued, and many activists are now calling for Ruto to resign.

Cabinet comebacks

Besides the four opposition members, President Ruto named five members of the cabinet he dismissed earlier this month in response to protesters' demands. Last week, the President announced 11 nominations - six of whom were holdovers from the previous cabinet.

The background of one of the nominees on Wednesday was not immediately clear. Ruto said he would announce additional nominees soon.

"I commend the leadership of diverse organisations...for their encouraging response to my outreach to consult on forming a broad-based government," Ruto said in an address from State House Nairobi.

He also said he would be proposing amendments to anti-corruption and public procurement laws.

The protests have been mostly organised online and have stood out for their broad mobilisation of Kenyans across ethnic and regional lines. Demonstrators have condemned the entire political class as corrupt and called for far-reaching reforms to address graft and poor governance.

Here's the full list of the second batch of nominees named on Wednesday:

John Mbadi- National Treasury and Economic Planning

Salim Mvurya- Investments, Trade and Industry

Rebecca Miano- Tourism and Wildlife

Opiyo Wandayi- Energy and Petroleum

Kipchumba Murkomen- Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports

Hassan Joho- Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs

Alfred Mutua-Labour and Social Protection

Wycliffe Oparanya-Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development

Justin Muturi- Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management

Stella Soi Lang’at-Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage

Here is the list of those nominated on Friday, July 19: