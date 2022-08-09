Kenyans based in Uganda cross into the country to vote

Kenyans living in Uganda have crossed into the country to take part in the ongoing vote.

Busia County commissioner Ahmed Omar said officials are working closely with their Ugandan counterparts to facilitate the movement.

“If there are eligible Kenyan voters in Uganda, they can come and vote and then go back to Uganda. We have deployed enough security personnel along our border,” he said

The commissioner further warned those planning to cause chaos before, during or after the elections hoping to seek refuge in Uganda will not be allowed to do so.

Mr Omar added that Kenyan security agents are doing a joint patrol with Ugandan police to ensure security prevails.

“We are sharing a lot of intelligence with our Ugandan colleagues, as well as doing joint patrols day and night,” he said.